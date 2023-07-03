Taylor Swift finally responds to ‘stage malfunction’ at latest concert

Taylor Swift, a Hollywood rockstar, witnessed a major malfunction on stage during her Eras Tour concert; the singer has finally reacted to it.

Videos of the malfunction have gone viral on various social media platforms. Taylor’s attention was drawn to one of the viral videos, and she then came forward to address the incident with a humorous comment.

Back in December, the Back to December Singer wrote, “Still swift af boi.”

The 33-year-old singer was performing live onstage at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on June 30. After she finished singing Look What You Made Me Do, a trap door and floor panel that was supposed to open and lower her below the stage did not move.

Taylor, 33, clumped her feet to alert the organizers of the malfunction, but she wasted no time in running backstage to change her outfit for the next song.

One of the viral social media videos also showed the stage lowering as the singer exited the stage.

Taylor Swift had previously been involved in a few minor accidents while on her Eras Tour. For example, while performing in Chicago in June, she swallowed an insect, according to E!