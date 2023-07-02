Shujaat again visits Elahi in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday paid a visit to his estranged cousin, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi at Lahore Camp Jail again

According to details, Shujaat’s son, Chaudhry Salik, and brother, Chaudhry Wajahat, were also present in the meeting.

Apart from having asked about Elahi’s health, they exchanged views on the present political situation.

Prior to the meeting, the medical board team also came to Camp Jail to conduct a check-up for Elahi. The team included Dr Amir Hussain Bandesha and Dr Abdul Basit.

Notably, Elahi has been in police custody since the beginning of June. He was recently rearrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over a fresh case soon after a court had ordered his release.

Last month, Shujaat had met Elahi at Lahore Camp Jail in a sign of ice breaking between the cousins who were once regarded as inseparable.

The two had had a public falling out however, after Elahi who was once a senior leader of the PML-Q, had joined the PTI in March, two months after the PTI had decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies where the party was in power.

Elahi is among the PTI leaders who are standing firm with the party, despite a government crackdown that is followed by a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

Last month, Shujaat visited Elahi in Camp Jail, Lahore, amid the mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

Officials, who had knowledge about the visit, shared that Salik Hussain was also present at the meeting. Shujaat inquired about his cousin’s health and discussed the evolving political situation in the country after the May 9 riots, the sources said.

Talking to a private news cahnnel, the PML-Q president confirmed the report about his meeting with Elahi in the prison.

“Parvez Elahi is part of our family, hence I visited him [in jail],” he added. Giving details, the senior politician said, Elahi’s health condition was not good and his feet were also swollen.

When asked if Elahi is rejoining the PML-Q, Shujaat said: “Parvez Elahi is already in our party.”