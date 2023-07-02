Nawaz vows to curtail inflation if returns to power

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to bring down inflation in the country if voted to power in the upcoming general elections.

The three-time premier said this while talking to different PML-N delegations belonging to the different Gulf countries in Dubai, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Nawaz said that the ruling PML-N will resolve all problems and difficulties being faced by the people.

The ex-PM — who has been living in London since November 2019 on health grounds — and her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, arrived in the UAE on June 24, where they held important meetings including with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Earlier this week, Nawaz met with Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. National media reported that the dissolution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjustment in Punjab and other important issues were discussed amongst the leaders of the two major political parties.

Some reports have claimed that the PPP and the PML-N leaderships are moving towards a “covenant economy” so that despite political differences, the country’s economic policy remains in one direction and changes in the government should not lead to changes in economic policy. The hopes of Nawaz’s return to Pakistan also rekindled after the National Assembly last month amended a law limiting the disqualification of a parliamentarian to a maximum of five years, paving the way for those barred for life from running for public office. The PML-N leaders are claiming that the former prime minister will be returning to Pakistan in the near future.

Nawaz and Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will be among those who will benefit from the move. The Supreme Court disqualified both senior politicians — Nawaz and Tareen — for life in June and December 2017, respectively, under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.