Imperial College London names library after Pakistani scientist Abdus Salam

The United Kingdom’s Imperial College London has announced to name its Central Library after Professor Abdus Salam, the Pakistani Nobel laureate and physicist to honour his legacy and inspire future generations. The development came after the university’s board made the decision as part of their ongoing response to a report by the History Group, which brought into the spotlight under-celebrated individuals and historical figures who’ve been associated with the university. University’s President Hugh Brady expressed his admiration for Professor Salam’s significant contributions to the educational institution and the field of physics. “Throughout his career, the Nobel Prize winning Professor of Theoretical Physics Abdus Salam made a tremendous contribution to Imperial, as well as to the world of physics and science more generally. It is right that we do more to celebrate this legacy. I hope the new Abdus Salam Library inspires many more people in the years to come,” he said.