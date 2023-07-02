Jakarta set to procure electric-powered official cars

The Jakarta provincial government is currently procuring electric-powered official vehicles in an effort to help improve the air quality of the capital city. Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, stated in Jakarta on Sunday that the procurement is in line with the Regional Development Plan.

“In the near future, vehicles powered by renewable energy will be put into operation,” he said. He added that some public transportation, such as buses in Jakarta, already use electric engines. According to Hartono, the use of electric vehicles reduces fossil fuel consumption and decreases carbon emissions. “Therefore, in the future, only heavy machinery like backhoes will still use oil-based fuel,” he said. He encouraged the people of Jakarta not to hesitate to use electric vehicles or conventional vehicles, especially motorcycles, that have been converted to electric propulsion. “I am confident that in the near future, all two-wheeled vehicles in Jakarta will switch to electric motorcycles. We are considering incentive programs for the public to make this happen,” said Hartono. He admitted to using a hybrid car as his official vehicle after serving as the acting governor for nine months.

“I have only been using the hybrid car for a week. I think it is just as comfortable as regular fuel-powered vehicles,” he said. Thousands of port workers in Canada’s British Columbia go on strike Several thousand unionized port workers in Canada’s western province of British Columbia went on strike after failing to reach a deal to renew an industry-wide contract that expired in March, a waterfront employers group said. The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) said it and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU Canada) had met Thursday and Friday in talks supported by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. “Unfortunately, a tentative agreement could not be reached,” the BCMEA said in a statement.

ILWU Canada members were on strike at sites across British Columbia, the BCMEA said. Asked for comment, the union said it would issue a statement once there is a resolution to the dispute over the collective bargaining agreement, which covers about 7,500 employees at 30 terminals in the province. The walkout could have serious consequences for Canada’s economy and small businesses, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said in a statement. The group urged the government to ensure port operations are maintained. On Wednesday, the longshore workers union said it had issued a 72-hour strike notice. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Canada’s Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr., said the BCMEA and ILWU Canada remain at the bargaining table working toward a deal, adding that the federal mediators continue to support the parties in their negotiations.