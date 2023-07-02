Alarm bells went off as Pakistan Meteorological Department announced our official landing into the monsoon season. This year, heavy clouds appear to be in a hurry to lash upon a country whose eyes are still set upon divine providence. In the months since floods of biblical proportions decided to overwhelm over a third of the mainland, drowning thousands and uprooting millions, not much has happened on the ground in the name of climate resilience. With the politicians preoccupied with their own share of melodrama, there wasn’t enough room in the collective wisdom to be spared for the plight of those who continue to languish to this day. That federal climate minister has shown concern about the farming communities in the light of the forecast and her department is busy issuing warnings to the citizenry can be appreciated as a nice change in an otherwise slow-moving office but simply showing up for the job won’t do anymore. She needs a proactive state rooting in her corner to keep a mindful eye across the length and breadth of the homeland. Pakistan left the safety of the precautionary zone a long time ago and should be treated as such. No early warnings, however, strongly worded, can help families upon families leave their lifetimes of savings in a race against menacing waves. After the monster monsoon had taken us by surprise last summer, the need to develop district-level contingency plans echoed in all corners. We are in no shape to afford government departments acting belatedly this year and therefore, now would be the perfect time to check our preparedness. There’s no telling how severe the rains would be but we can surely test the strength of our fortress. Resilience, resilience and resilience should be the buzzword as every public and private infrastructure gets examined for its durability against extreme weather events. *