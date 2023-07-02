France, on Fire

Rampant riots and looting have become a horrifying reality in France as thousands of angry French continue to storm the streets as fallout from an act of police brutality. That a police officer shot dead a teenager of North African descent at point blank range and proceeded to cast blame on him has added a heart-wrenching twist to the age-old grim tale.

While President Emanuel Macron has, thankfully, decided to take a step away from the nauseating precedent in his criticism of the incident and immediate initiation of a formal investigation against the responsible officer, the chequered, bloodied past of the Frenchmen cannot be ignored. May it be the then interior minister disparaging electrocuted teenagers as “thieves” in 2005 or a father of two shot dead last year because of the colour of his skin, aggressive policing techniques, the likes of which sent shockwaves across the Americas in reaction to George Floyd’s murder, have sparked outrage in all corners. The state needs to realise the importance of transforming the entire legislative structure because the toxic handling introduced to suppress people in colonies like Algeria cannot continue in the twenty-first century. Remote estimates suggest as many as 13 people were killed after not complying with a traffic stop in 2022. Read that, again. 13 people lost their lives just because they failed to stop at highways regardless of whether they had actually committed any traffic violation. This alone should have been enough to rattle the authorities out of their deep slumber, but even a cursory glance at young people determined to wage a war against an entire system further spells out the urgency. Change would have to come because the previous ignorance of the gulf between haves and haves cannot continue for long. Either usher in a new era of tolerant, humane, egalitarian reforms or let revolucion burst open the floodgates. *