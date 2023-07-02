Christians condemn desecration of Holy Quran

Christians in Pakistan and across the world have condemned the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran in a statement issued here on Sunday condemned the despicable act and termed it as malicious attempt to create hatred and disturb the social and religious harmony. “Such wilful incitement to hatred and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest. The Christians in Pakistan are shocked and dismayed at such an act,” the Bishop said.

He urged the international community and the Swedish government to undertake concrete steps to prevent the incidents anti-Muslim hatred. The Bishop said the burning of the copy of Holy Quran is a deplorable act and must be condemned in the strongest words so that such acts spreading hatred must be stopped.