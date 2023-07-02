VC IUB hosts Eid dinner for students from abroad, remote areas

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob hosted an Eid banquet at the University Guest House for the foreign students residing in the hostels and others belonging to remote areas of the country. The hostel administration organizes this banquet every year on the occasion of Eid, and students who are unable to go to their homes during Eid days are invited. The banquet was attended by students from Yumen, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other regions. On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Chairman Hall Council Dr. Faheem Mushtaq, Chief Warden Salman Mahmood Qureshi, Director Enabling Centre Dr. Samar Fahd, Director Alumni Affairs Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Senior Staff Officer Wasim Ahmed Siddiqui, Wardens Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Athar, Muhammad Riaz, Dr. Waheed Abbasi, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Umar Daraz, and other staff members were also present.