Around 40,000 people thronged ‘Lake View’ park during weekend

As many as 40,000 thousand people thronged ‘Lake View Park’ to enjoy barbecue parties after Eidul Azha with their family and friends.

With its spacious location at the shores of Rawal Dam, Lake View Park has started attracting more visitors than other public parks and picnic spots in the twin cities, reported a private news channel.

Traditionally, people used to go to Ayub Park and Nawaz Sharif Park but now both the places seem too crowded and there is little for enjoyment,” there are also other attractions in the federal capital including Japanese Park, the Zoo and the whole track up to Pir Sohawa.

However, Lake View Park has all the facilities available in one spot, making it the most attractive place for visitors.

Thousands of merrymakers, including families and groups of youngsters, belonging to the twin cities and surrounding areas thronged the limited public places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Visitors also enjoyed boat rides in Lake View Park on weekend.

Public enjoying barbecue parties amid pleasant weather: Families and youngsters in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged public parks, open spaces, and hilly areas to celebrate barbecue parties after Eid-ul-Azha that filled the air with the smoked aroma of grilled food.

According to a private news channel, the youngsters are busy to arrange special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns, and open places as well other picnic spots for their friends and family members.

Such parties not only give an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved ones but also gives a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Week-long holidays along with the pleasant weather have added charm to Eid festivities as everyone enjoys delicious meat dishes with family and friends.

Eid-ul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbors and the needy gives everyone a chance to store meat for the coming days to eat and serve guests adding that the mutton biryani, pulao, beef nihari, and shami kabab are also special dishes that are cooked during and after Eid ul Azha.