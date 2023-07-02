Mirwaiz pays rich tributes to trade union leader

Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressing profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the well-known trade union leader Sampat Prakash, paid rich tributes to him for his selfless services to the whole Kashmiri society, especially the working class. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday, said Sampat Prakash was a strong link between the Kashmiri Muslims and the Pandit community. A man of character and principles, he believed in justice and had the courage to call a spade a spade standing up to the powers of his time, he added.

He said that late Sampat was a strong votary of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and the deceased continued to raise his voice against all forms of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir till his last breath. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Sampat Prakash was a great son of the soil and a distinguished and farsighted voice of the Kashmiri Pandit community, who did valuable work and contributed in the field of political, social, language and human rights fronts. He termed the demise as a great loss to Kashmir and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially his sons Lenin Krandu and Ravinder Krandu.