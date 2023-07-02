Hira pens emotional note for Mani

In a heartfelt Instagram post, popular actor and television personality Hira Mani poured out her emotions and appreciation for her husband, Mani (Salman Saqib). She penned a heartfelt note, expressing her admiration for Mani’s acting prowess and his recent performance in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

Hira wrote, “This is an emotional note, please read it from the heart. The saying ‘mokay pay chowka marney wali’ fits you perfectly, not because you are my husband, but because your effortless acting skills are commendable. You turned out to be my own Tom Hanks, spot-on!”

The actor also praised Mani’s ability to make people laugh effortlessly in his previous films. However, she was particularly moved by his recent portrayal of a powerful, emotional scene that left the audience in tears. Hira recounted the overwhelming moment when the entire cinema applauded Mani’s performance, reminiscing about her father’s words in such moments. “You made us laugh effortlessly in your previous three films, but yesterday you made us cry with such a powerful emotional scene,” she penned. “And when the entire cinema applauded for you, it reminded me of my father’s words: Hira, Mani is yet to play his innings properly. Just wait, have patience.”

Addressing the criticism Mani had faced in the past for speaking too quickly and allegedly being difficult to understand, Hira expressed her joy at witnessing the change in perception. “When people used to say that Mani speaks too fast and they don’t understand him, yesterday they were all clapping, dear. Everybody was adoring your work.”

Hira also thanked Nabeel Qureshi, the director of Jin Mahal from Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. “Special thanks to [Nabeel], who gave your performance a different dimension,” said the star, with appreciation evident in her tone. She capped off the message with messages of love for her husband. “You are an incredible actor. You are a trendsetter, just like your father Saquib Sheikh, and you proved it. I love you,” penned Hira.