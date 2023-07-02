Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli step out for lunch date in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in London these days and they are having their best time. On July 1, the actress treated her fans with her quality tie with her husband. The actress posted a bunch of pictures from her recent outing to a restaurant in London and the photos just prove their delightful time together.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures from her recent outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The first picture is of the menu card of the restaurant, while the other pictures were of the exotic cuisine that the couple hogged on to it. Toward the end, the actress posted a cute picture of the two posing for a selfie in their car.

She captioned the picture and wrote, “Full enjway.” While Anushka opted for a white dress for the date, Virat was seen in a black outfit.

Anushka and Virat have been spending quality time in London. Last month, the couple was spotted at a kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs. The couple is spending some time together ahead of India’s next match series against West Indies from July 12 onwards.

During their time in the UK, the couple even attended the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London. The actress even shared a video on Instagram while celebrating Manchester City’s win. “Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players,” she wrote then.

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.