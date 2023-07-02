Sonakshi Sinha on teaming up with Akshay Kumar in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar have reunited again for another action project, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

While talking about her experience of sharing the screen space with Akshay again, Sonakshi stated: “It was fun when we teamed up together last time during Mission Mangal. Having worked with Akshay for so many films, when you team up with your former co-star again, it is always very exciting.”

“Especially, when they are still the same even after years, you pick up exactly where you left off. So, yes, the association has been lovely.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going to be an action film starring the Khiladi actor and Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Dahaad actress further expressed her feelings about working on this action-packed project. She said: “It is an action film. The team has already shared the first look featuring Akshay and Tiger, which made quite an impact.”

“It is an interesting project, and I am really happy to be working with Ali for the first time. He is a very sorted director and is very clear with his vision.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar are not new to each other if we talk about sharing screen space. The two of them have worked together in several hit films like Rowdy Rathore, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara, Mission Mangal, and Holiday, reports News 18.