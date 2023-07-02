Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff attend event together 1st time since breakup??

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff who were earlier rumoured to be dating, later reportedly parted ways. Ever since the news of them being separated surfaced on social media, fans have never spotted the two together. However, the old romance seems to have rekindled after Tiger and Disha were spotted attending an event together.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were once one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. Starting from their public appearances together to jetting off on trips, their pictures were a treat for fans. However, later equation changed and there were rumoures about their breakup. For years, it was reported that the two were in a relationship. However, the actors never acknowledged their relationship or their breakup.

On July 1, Tiger and Disha surprised their fans as they attended an event together in Delhi. It was the first time since their break-up that they were seen together in public. The two were accompanied by Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff. Several pictures and videos of them arriving at the event and interacting have gone viral.

One of the pictures showed Disha talking to Tiger while the others featured Disha and Krishna posing for the camera. For the event in Delhi, Disha looked chic in a one-shoulder fitted full-sleeved crop top paired with white baggy pants. The Baaghi actor on the hand, opted for an all-black look and looked dapper.

Tiger has a number of projects lined up for release. The actor will be seen with his Heropanti co-star, Kriti Sanon, in Ganapath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the first part is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year. Next, he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar lined up. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is lined up for release on Eid 2024. Apart from these films, Tiger also announced a new film, Screw Dheela, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.