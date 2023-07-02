Shruti Haasan calls boyfriend Santanu Hazarika the most unromantic human

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, seem to have a fun-filled and healthy relationship. It can be seen from the social media content that the actress puts out with Santanu. Now, the actress has shared another Instagram story featuring her long-time boyfriend. The actress shared a video in which she can be seen playfully referring to Santanu as the most unromantic human on planet Earth.

Well, the Waltair Veerayya actress’s comment on her partner can be taken out of context. So here is what actually happened between them: Shruti had ordered flowers for herself, but Santanu took them. Thus, she can be seen having playful banter with him about the incident. She can be heard saying in the video, “Where did these flowers come from, Santanu? I ordered them for myself, okay? I ordered these for myself. You don’t get me flowers because you are the most unromantic human on planet Earth.”

The Veera Simha Reddy actress has been in many commercial entertainers back-to-back. From Ravi Teja’s Krack in 2021 to Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya in 2023, the actress has become quite the favorite of mainstream filmmakers. This will continue with Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Salaar also stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu alongside her. The actress is also expected to act in Nani 30, the 30th film in the natural star’s career.

Talking about her films that were released this year, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya came out together in the month of January. The former was directed by Gopichand Malineni and starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role. The film also had Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in key roles. Waltair Veerayya, on the other hand, saw her getting paired opposite Chiranjeevi. Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa were also part of the film.