Aaliya Siddiqui levels serious allegations against Salman Khan

Aaliya Siddiqui, the former wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, levelled serious allegations against host Salman Khan following her elimination from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘.

For the unversed, Salman Khan got furious with Aaliya Siddiqui for continuously recalling her broken relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘.

In an interview with an Indian news agency, Aaliya Siddiqui accused Salman Khan of showing favouritism towards contestants in the show. She added that he supports those who he is close to.

“Maine apne baare mein baat kar li, par uss baat ko le ke mujhe target karna, yeh mujhe samaj nahi aaya (Yes, I shared my past in the house, but, I didn’t understand why I was targeted for that),” she said. “Everyone was discussing their personal life. Why was I targeted?”

She replied positively when asked if Salman Khan was biased in the show.

“100%. Salman unhi ka saath denge jo unke ird-gird hai. Ek star, dusre star ko hi support karenge (Salman will support who’s close to him. A star will support another star),” he said.

Aaliya Siddiqui said she is waiting to see how Salman Khan reacts to Pooja Bhatt proudly boasting as the daughter of producer Mahesh Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house.

“Ab next weekend pe main dekhna pasand karungi ki jo Pooja ne kaha ki ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon’ (I want to see Salman Khan react to Pooja Bhatt boasting of her being the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt next weekend).”

She added, “I have also spoken about the outside world and even she has. So I want to see how fair the game is.”