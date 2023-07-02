‘Carry On Jatta 3’ makes history, becomes highest opening day grosser in Punjab

“Carry On Jatta 3,” directed by Smeep Kang and featuring the dynamic duo Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, hit the screens on Friday, marking the third part of the series.

The film enjoyed a phenomenal start by simultaneously capturing the domestic and international markets. In a remarkable achievement, “Carry On Jatta 3” has etched its name in the annals of Punjabi cinema, setting a new record as the highest opening day grosser ever. According to reports, “Carry On Jatta 3” amassed a jaw-dropping INR 100 million. at the worldwide box office on its opening day alone. Not only has the film shattered previous records, but it has also established new benchmark figures for Punjabi films. Remarkably, its success extends to the domestic market, where it continues to dominate and set new milestones.

Buoyed by its immense popularity and positive reception from audiences globally, industry insiders expect “Carry On Jatta 3” to sustain its momentum and witness continued growth at the box office. Early trade estimates indicate a promising outlook for the film, with expectations of increased business over its opening weekend. “Carry On Jatta 3’s” triumphant entry into Punjabi cinema history serves as a testament to the film’s widespread appeal and strong word-of-mouth. With the captivating performances of Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, the movie has undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences, positioning it for continued success in the days to come.