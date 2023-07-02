FIA starts money laundering probe against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation against star Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over alleged involvement in money laundering. The investigation agency has gotten record of assets declared by the star singer with the tax authorities. As per the reports, the Federal Board of Revenue has provided record to FIA regarding Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s assets declared by him for the period of 2014-2022. The copies of tax returns and assets declarations were also sent to FIA for investigation against the known singer.