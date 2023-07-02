President, Saudi Crown Prince, picture reflects close bonds between Pak-KSA

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday shared a picture on his Twitter handle that showed him standing and sharing affectionate smile with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that such expressions were very symbolic of great relationship between the people of two countries. The president, in a tweet, posted “Very symbolic of the great relationship between the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. No better expression of the kinship than the beaming and affectionate smile on the faces of two brothers.”

The president had been to KSA for performing Hajj. According to Saudi Press Agency, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, held an annual ceremony the other day, at the Royal Court, Mina Palace for the presidents, prime ministers, senior Islamic dignitaries, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guests of government agencies, and heads of delegations and offices of pilgrims affairs who performed Hajj this year. At the outset of the ceremony, the crown prince shook hands with King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia; President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal; President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin; President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi; Vice President of the Republic of the Maldives Faisal Naseem; Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly; Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati; Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre; Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou; Prime Minister of State of Palestine Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, and the speakers of the house of representatives of several Islamic countries.