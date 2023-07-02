ECP directs parties to submit applications for election symbols

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday instructed political parties to submit their applications for the allotment of elections symbols ahead of general polls in the country – expected to be held after October.

The electoral body has said that the applications can be submitted with the signature of the party leader till July 19.

The ECP directed the parties to attach a list of symbols they prioritise along with their applications, adding that the signature of the party leader is a must.

“Every application must include the address of the head office of the political party,” the election commission said. It also added that the body would check the eligibility of the parties after receiving the applications.

Furthermore, the ECP directed parties to resubmit the applications that they had handed over for the elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in February.

“The applications that are incomplete or submitted through fax will not be considered,” the electoral watchdog said, adding that the commission would also not accept applications submitted before time for the symbols. Those submitted after July 19 will not be accepted, said the ECP. It also said that the affidavit – as per Section 206 of the Election Act 2017 – is mandatory along with applications.