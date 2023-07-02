Bilawal arrives in Japan on official visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for an official visit at the invitation of Japanese government. Upon arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, officials from Japanese Foreign Ministry and a large number of Pakistan community members, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. The foreign minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus. During the visit, the foreign minister will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, the spokesperson said in an earlier press statement. Foreign Minister Bilawal will call on Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, besides, he will also hold a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba. The foreign minister will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan. “Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing and time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues,” it was added. During his stay, he is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.