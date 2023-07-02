LCCI hails successful IMF deal

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar Friday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the Ministry of Finance for their successful negotiation of US $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Kashif Anwar emphasized that success in agreement would dispel speculations of default, thereby putting an end to the detrimental effects of rupee devaluation, brain drain and capital drain. In light of this positive development, Kashif Anwar urged the authorities to focus on two key areas for economic reform. Firstly, he called for efforts to expand the tax base, which would increase the government’s revenue and contribute to overall economic stability. Secondly, he stressed the need to address the disparity between the rates of the US dollar in the open market and the interbank market. This discrepancy has created challenges for businesses and has had a negative impact on the economy. Expressing his opinion on the ideal exchange rate, Kashif Anwar suggested a range of Rs 175 to Rs 200 per dollar. He argued that such a rate would have multiple benefits for the economy, citing that it would help to reduce inflation, which has been a pressing concern in Pakistan and would also contribute to lowering the high interest rates, which currently stand among the highest in the world. This reduction would not only alleviate the burden on borrowers but also make the cost of doing business more affordable. Elaborating the potential positive outcomes of this exchange rate adjustment, he explained that it would lead to a decrease in the cost of imported goods, particularly fuels and raw materials. This, in turn, would have a cascading effect on the prices of finished goods, resulting in a more affordable and competitive market. Moreover, Kashif Anwar highlighted that a favorable exchange rate would alleviate the strain on businesses by reducing their dependence on imported resources and increasing their ability to rely on domestic alternatives. The LCCI President also emphasized that the successful IMF deal would enhance the trust and confidence of other donor agencies and financial institutions. This, in turn, would open up opportunities for increased funding for Pakistan’s development projects. Kashif Anwar noted that the inflow of funds from these institutions would play a significant role in accelerating the country’s economic growth and development. In light of these significant developments, Kashif Anwar called upon all political parties in Pakistan to set aside their differences and sign a charter of economy. He underscored the urgency of this action, emphasizing that it was crucial to break free from the recurring financial challenges that have hindered the country’s progress.