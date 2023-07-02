Farmers advised to complete Mung bean cultivation in July

Agricultural experts have advised growers to immediately start Kharif cultivation of Mung beans and complete it during July to get bumper yield.According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the month of July was most suitable for Kharif cultivation of Mung beans, although its sowing could be completed up to September. He said that the Agriculture Department had taken a number steps for increasing cultivation of Mung beans because human body could get 20 to 25 per cent protein from it. He said Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Muzaffargarh were the main areas for Mung cultivation as share of these districts was up to 80 per cent in total cultivation of crop in the Punjab province. However, it could also be cultivated easily in other area of the province including Faisalabad. He said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Mung beans including NIAB Mung-2021, AZRI Mung-2021, PRI Mung-2018, AZRI Mung-2018, Bahawalpur Mung-2017, NIAB Mung-2016, AZRI Mung-2006, Chakwal Mung-97, Chakwal M-6, Jumbo Mung and Abbas Mung, etc.