2023 MWC concludes with Huawei announcing 5.5G network equipment launch in 2024

The three-day Mobile World Congress commenced from 28-30 June, came to a dramatic close in Shanghai, culminating in the revelation that Huawei intends to introduce a comprehensive suite of commercial 5.5G network equipment in 2024.

The congress kicked with Huawei’s vibrant product and solutions exhibition at booths E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), said a press release.

Joined by a global assembly of operators, industry leaders, and thinkers, the event delved into a plethora of subjects like accelerating 5G growth, transitioning towards the 5.5G epoch, and intelligent digital transformation. With its potential to revolutionize areas such as human connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), 5.5G is expected to offer novel business value, powering numerous industries on their journey towards an intelligent world.

The conference’s inaugural day witnessed a powerful keynote address from Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman and Chief Financial Officer. She asserted the transformative influence of 5G across various sectors and households worldwide, altering work and lifestyle patterns while generating remarkable economic, industrial, and social value. In her address titled “Embracing 5G transformation,” Meng said “Having been in commercial use globally for the past four years, 5G is driving new value creation, with 5.5G representing the future trajectory.” She emphasized that the evolution of science and technology towards more substantial, intricate systems necessitates tailoring technology to specific scenarios and undertaking systems engineering, all to ensure 5G’s ongoing success. She delineated how 5G is creating value across three separate dimensions and said, “Science and technology are moving towards large, complex systems. This requires matching technology to specific scenarios and performing systems engineering, in order to pave the way for 5G’s ongoing success.”