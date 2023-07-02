WCB lifts 7,900 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals on Eid

Walton Cantt Board (WCB) lifted 7900 tons waste of sacrificial animals from the Lahore Cantt area during Eidul Azha days.

Talking to mediamen on Saturday, Chief Sanitary Inspector WCB Waris Bhatti said that on the direction of Chief Executive Officer Walton Cantt Board (WCB) Sardar Atif Sultan and Add. CEO Guljan Bokhari, the WCB had made best sanitation arrangements at WCB area and disposed off the waste of sacrificial animals at landfil site of Mehmood Booti.

According to details, 1750 sanitary workers were deployed during this Eid, 367 vehicles were deployed in Ten-Wards (total 13-camps were installed) by the WCB, 1.5 ton lime were sprinkled at filth-depots and total of 115,000 bio-degradable bags were provided to WCB.