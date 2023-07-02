IG Punjab meets Sikh pilgrims, assures foolproof security

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf, senior police officers were present. The Administrator of Gurdwara Dera Sahib along with other Sikh officials welcomed IG Punjab and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

IG Punjab met the Sikh pilgrims from foreign countries including India, America and Canada and inquired about the security provided by the Punjab Police. He also visited different sections of Gurdwara and reviews security arrangements. Sikh pilgrims expressed satisfaction over security arrangements of Punjab police and also paid thanks to IG Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims wished Eid greetings to IG Punjab and senior police officers on Eid-ul-Azha. They also cut Eid cake along with IG Punjab and senior police officers. IG Punjab fed Eid cake with his own hands to an elderly Sikh pilgrim woman and police personnel. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is providing full security to all minorities including Sikh, Christian and Hindu community.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the occasion of Eid, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, other officers were accompanied by IG Punjab. Dr. Usman Anwar cut the Eid cake with the staff and officers of Safe Cities Authority. IG Punjab and MD Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan hugged police communication officers and staff and congratulated them on Eid.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the spirit and duty of the personnel on duty is appreciable, salutations to every jawan of the force who sacrificed their happiness for the happiness of others. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the scope of Safe Cities Authority is being extended to Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities. He said that we are also starting mini safe cities projects very soon. IG Punjab said that Safe Cities staff and police communication officers are engaged in making the city safe, MD Safe Cities Authority said that 24-hour surveillance is ongoing with Safe Cities cameras installed throughout the city and appreciated the commitment of the officers celebrating Eid away from their loved ones.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arrived at Zill e Shah house on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf, senior officers were also accompanied by IG Punjab. IG Punjab met Zill e Shah mother, children and other family members and wished them Eid greetings.

Dr. Usman Anwar talked to Zill e Shah parents, brothers and other family members and inquired about their well-being. Dr. Usman Anwar also mingled with the children of the family, showed compassion by feeding them cake. IG Punjab while talking to Zill e Shah parents assured all possible cooperation. Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the occasion of Eid, he came to Zill e Shah house to share happiness with his family. He further said that he is in constant contact with Zill e Shah family and would not leave them alone at any time.

In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Nolakha Police Station and spent time with the soldiers. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the officials who are busy protecting the life and property of the citizens away from their families on Eid festivals are my family and I myself have come to express solidarity with the policemen who prefer service to the people over personal happiness. He further said that the police force is providing security to the people’s Eid happiness throughout the province, the spirit of sacrificing one’s own and family’s happiness for the sake of serving and protecting people is hallmark of police service. The IG Punjab further said that the police force would remain on high alert and ensure the performance of duties during the Eid holidays. The IG Punjab also inspected the barracks, different floors and other areas of the police station. DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi and SP Operations Soheb Ashraf were also accompanied by IG Punjab.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of 03 people over land dispute in Gujranwala and has directed RPO Gujranwala for incident report. IG Punjab ordered CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused as soon as possible. The IG Punjab further said that senior officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims, and that no effort should be spared to deliver justice at the earliest.