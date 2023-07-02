Kundi greets Muslims on Eid

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday extended greetings to Muslim Ummah including the country’s citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He in his special message on Eid day said, “It is an opportunity to show great generosity and take care of the poor segment of the society.” Special care should be taken for flood victims and the families of martyrs of the law enforcement agencies besides poor relatives and neighbours, he added. He said special consideration should be given to those who could not afford to sacrifice animals due to difficult economic conditions. He was of the opinion that the Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies personnel should also be included in the joy of Eid. Faisal Karim Kundi also prayed for the country’s prosperity. “With the blessings of Hajj and Eid, may Allah improve the country’s difficult economic situation and make the country a cradle of peace and brotherhood,”he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman offered Eidul Azha prayer at his native town Abdul Khel. He met with people and exchanged greetings with them on Eid occasion.