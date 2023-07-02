Naqvi for timely lifting, disposal off residues

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while directing to ensure excellent cleanliness arrangements across Punjab including Lahore during Eid-ul Adha and Eid holidays stated that the animal residues should be timely lifted and disposed of in an appropriate manner. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the residues should not be seen on the roads and streets adding that the cities should remain neat and clean. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing officials of Solid Waste Management Companies, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officials of Local government emphasized that cleanliness arrangements should be ensured at every cost. Mohsin Naqvi stressed that cleanliness arrangements should be better as compared to last year. Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned officers of departments and institutions to themselves monitor cleanliness arrangements and all resources should be utilized so as to make best cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and Eid holidays.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the relevant departments should make their arrangements completed in view of rains and prompt action should be taken on the complaints of citizens regarding cleanliness. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that swift action will be taken in case of any negligence or lapse in cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha and Eid holidays. Meanwhile, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha has commended officials of Solid Waste Management Companies, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, officers and staff members of Local government and other relevant departments. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to continue cleanliness operation in an effective manner on the third day of Eid stated that Eid cleanliness operation should be completed by the evening today come what may and zero waste policy should be ensured under any circumstances. Mohsin Naqvi while ordering to expeditiously complete disposal of residues work in all small and big cities including Lahore stated that speedy action will be taken against the responsibles on complaints relating to cleanliness arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi directed the officials of Solid Waste Management Companies to nicely fulfill their cleanliness duties and responsibilities of streets and bazaars adding that the administrative officers and officials of concerned departments should continue overseeing cleanliness operation by moving out of their offices. Mohsin Naqvi directed to continue cleanliness operation in the streets and towns in an effective manner. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the officers of WASA and staff members should remain in the field in case of rain.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned sorrowful incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that such a provocative action gives birth to hatred and extremism only. Mohsin Naqvi highlights that Islam imparts a lesson of peace, tolerance and lenience and their is no scope of extremism and hatred in the Islamic religion. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that extremist attitudes of violent- prone elements are a potent threat for the peaceful societies adding that the language of peace is universal which everyone will have to learn. Mohsin Naqvi lamented that sorrowful incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden is highly condemnable and their is a dire need for the global community to pay immediate attention to the repercussions of Islamophobia.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the performance of Special Branch over making an effective reporting about cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. Mohsin Naqvi has extolled the performance of the officers and staff members of Special Branch across the province. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a significant success has been achieved in the Eid cleanliness operation due to objective reporting of the Special Branch. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Special Branch has rendered an appreciable performance by providing timely information in the attainment of zero waste task. Mohsin Naqvi stated that effective reporting of the Special Branch has helped to timely lift the animal residues and dispose of them in an appropriate manner. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the whole team of Special Branch over nicely performing their duties.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned actor Shakeel Ahmed. Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of late Shakeel Ahmed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while paying tribute to the services of actor Shakeel Ahmed remarked that late Shakeel Ahmed was an academy of the art of acting adding that memorable dramas of late Shakeel Ahmed are imprinted on the hearts of his fans even today.Mohsin Naqvi stated that one golden era of the art of acting has come to an end with the sad demise of Shakeel Ahmed. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that sterling services of late Shakeel Ahmed for the promotion of the art of acting will be remembered forever.