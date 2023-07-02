IIOJK observes yet another Eid under brutal military occupation

Amid restrictions, raids, and crackdowns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmiri Muslims are observing yet another Eid-ul-Azha under a brutal Indian military siege. According to Kashmir Media Service, all Muslim festivals including Eids have lost meaning to the Kashmiris who are facing killings, arrests, and torture at the hands of Indian occupation forces on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the Modi-led fascist Indian regime disallowed Eid-ul-Azha congregations at the historical Eidgah, Srinagar, Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and Eidgah at Islamabad in South Kashmir on Thursday and Jumma prayer on Friday.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, while a huge deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel was made on roads and streets in Nowhatta and several areas of the city. After mainstream media, India has also placed restrictions on social media to keep the outside world unaware of Modi-government’s brutal measures. The APHC leadership in a statement denounced the authorities for disallowing the Kashmiri people to offer Eid prayers at Eidgahs and grand mosques.

The leadership urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council resolutions so that they can celebrate their religious festivals with all freedom and dignity. APHC draws HR bodies’ attention to detainees’ plight in jails; demand their release: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has drawn attention of the United Nations and other global rights’ bodies to the worsening political situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and plight of political detainees in different jails and demanded their release. According to Kashmir media service, APHC spokesman and leaders, including Abdul Ahad Parra, Molvi Mir Ghulam Hassan, Davinder Singh Behl, Narender Singh Khalsa, Mir Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aqib, Dr Musaib, Prof Zubair, Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Freedom Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Party, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu said that since the leadership was incarcerated for years, while India considered any such call from any government as an interference in its affairs, so the UN and its rights groups should build direct pressure on the Modi establishment to respect humanitarian calls and release political detainees.

They said that Kashmiris were not only being arrested and targeted but were also being brutalized and their homes, properties, and lands were seized and sealed against the letter and spirit of the Constitution itself. And, people’s peaceful struggle according to the UN charter and relevant resolutions remained banned, he deplored. They said all the families and parents of hundreds and thousands of political prisoners were suffering from traumatic and enormous conditions as they were not allowed to have physical meetings with their detained relatives.

They, while appealing to the United Nations Secretary General and other UN human rights groups to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, urged to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been demanding for their birthright to self-determination for last over 7 decades.