Jeremy Renner jogs for the first time since snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has continued to heal from his snowplow accident by putting one foot in front of the other. And recently, the Hawkeye star shared some new progress with his fans—posting a video of himself lightly jogging for the first time since the January incident.

“First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” Renner wrote on his Instagram Stories May 18 alongside footage of himself on a Boost Treadmill. “Pain is progress for me.” The social media post was the latest clip showcasing his healing journey using a microgravity treadmill. But as he explained, after previously walking on it, this was a new feat.

“It’s a new activity, right?” the Avengers actor said. “It’s a movement that I’m not used to. Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.”

However, Renner indicated he still has a long road ahead of him, adding “The leg’s still broken. Thank goodness for titanium.” The video comes four and a half months after Renner was run over by a snowplow in Nevada, where he has a home, on New Year’s Day.

According to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by E! News, the 52-year-old had been operating a PistenBully to tow a truck stuck in the snow on his driveway onto a nearby street. But after he and his nephew Alex Fries completed the job and disconnected the tow chain from the vehicles, it continued, Renner drove the snow groomer up the street, turned it around and then realized it was sliding.

As he recalled in an April interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, he leaned out of the machine to try and see his nephew without setting the break and fell out of the machine. Worried the snowplow would hit Fries, Renner said he attempted to jump back into the machine to stop it but was run over.

The Hurt Locker alum was transported by care flight to a hospital in Reno, with his rep telling Deadline that he underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” and was in “critical but stable condition.” Renner would later reveal that he broke more than 30 bones.

Immediately following the accident, his family rushed to his side. “It was beautiful to wake up to,” he told Sawyer, “all those sweet faces.”

And his family, friends—including Chris Evans and Paul Rudd—and fans have continued to cheer him on after he left the hospital and continued to recover at home. Over the past few months, Renner has documented his journey on social media. And in April, he returned to the red carpet for the first time since the accident to attend the premiere of his show Rennervations. As he moves forward, he continues to look towards the future. Posting a video of his progress to Instagram May 6, he wrote, “My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother.”