Cher celebrates 77th birthday

Do you believe that Cher’s 77? The pop queen celebrated her birthday May 20 and posed a question on Twitter about aging. “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me,” she began. “When Will I Feel OLD.” The Grammy winner continued, “This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s!? I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me. Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot.”

Cher has occasionally spoken about aging in interviews. “I hate it,” she told The Guardian in 2020. “What, I’m going to say I like it? No, I don’t. Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun.”

The “Believe” singer continued, “When I was working on the road, we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long. It’s like, we’ve got to rest, because you’ve got another night.”

Cher, who last performed onstage in 2021, also commented in a 2022 interview with Allure on being labelled an “icon.” “In my mind, an icon has always got to be old to be iconic. I can’t think old yet,” she told the magazine. “It’s fun but I don’t take it seriously because…does it mean you’ve just lasted longer than everybody else?” Cher celebrated her 77th birthday a month following her split from Alexander “AE” Edwards. She and the music producer had first sparked romance rumours last November and were later often seen together at celebrity events, including a 2023 pre-Grammy Awards party in February and Versace’s fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles in March.

And speaking of fashion, in addition to often being labelled a music icon, Cher has also been praised for her style.