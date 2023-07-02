Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen step out at Cannes Film Festival after welcoming baby

Meet the parents: Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen. The couple—who recently welcomed a baby girl—had a glamorous night out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. De Niro and Chen attended the premiere of his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon on May 20. For the event, the Oscar winner sported a suit and tie over a white button-down shirt while his girlfriend wore a sparkly, black strapless gown. The two were among the many stars at the premiere, who also included the film’s director Martin Scorsese and De Niro’s co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion. And this wasn’t the only event they attended at the French film festival. De Niro and Chen also stopped by the Vanity Fair x Prada party, for which she wore a separate ensemble consisting of a black jacket, shirt and pants and added a pop of teal with her shoulder bag. The outing comes about two weeks after De Niro revealed to ET Canada that he’d recently welcomed his seventh child.