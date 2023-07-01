Pak Army Set An Example!

Director General of ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that on May 9, Pakistan’s army sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters protesting his arrest. He said that disciplinary action against 15 officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers has also been completed. The granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star general, daughter-in-law of a retired three-star general and daughter-in-law of a retired two-star general are also undergoing investigation based on irrefutable evidence of accountability. DG ISPR said that on May 9, the youth were incited by false slogans of the revolution, the tragedy will never be forgotten in the history of Pakistan, nor will the involved miscreants, planners and facilitators be forgiven. If the path of anarchy is not stopped, the external invasion will become clear. He said that the Pakistan Army has completed the process of self-accountability, and as a result of the institutional comprehensive investigation, action has been taken against the senior officers from which it can be inferred that the process of self-accountability in the army Done indiscriminately, the military rule is that the higher the position, the greater the responsibility. He said two departmental inquiries were conducted, headed by major generals, and punishments were given according to their recommendations. Major General Ahmed Sharif said that in the self-accountability process of the army, there is no distinction of any position or social rank, that is the reason why senior officers and their families are going through the accountability process.

If the path of anarchy is not stopped, the external invasion will become clear.

While on the one hand, Pakistan forces are shouldering the martyrs who sacrificed their lives against terrorism, on the other hand, unfortunately, in the lust for power for their political purposes, hideous propaganda is being done against the Pakistan forces on a false narrative. Even the family members of the martyrs were mentally tortured. The families of the martyrs are questioning whether their loved ones had sacrificed their lives so that their symbols should be desecrated in this way, the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans should be used as a political agenda and when will those who planned this heinous act be brought to justice? The spokesman of the Pakistan Army said that it is very important here that for any country and nation, the basis of its stability is the relationship of trust and respect between the people, the government and the army. For decades, anti-national forces have tried to create a barrier between the people and the army by creating a gap between them. The army represents all units, schools of thought and classes, the army is well aware of the behind-the-scenes elements, their facilitators and agendas connected with the events of May 9. Penalties will be given accordingly. He emphasized that the propaganda about the violation of human rights is reinforced by elements sitting in the country, when action is taken against such terrorist organizations, they hide behind humanitarian oppression and values. For this, fake and old photos and videos are posted on social media. A spokesman of the Pakistan Army said that the time has come to end the narrative of lies from the country, no matter how bitter the truth may be, the time has come to make it a habit and the ability to digest it. The incident of May 9 did not happen suddenly, it was intended to send people to attack military installations, and if the army responded, it would be used to escalate the issue.

No one could expect a political party to attack its army in its own country. In all the democracies of the world, the constitution and the law give the right to protest for the protection of their rights with full political activities, but there are also limits and restrictions which no individual, party or organization is allowed to exceed. The impression was being given that the influential people, especially the high officials of the army and their relatives, would be pardoned, but in view of the sensitivity of this serious incident, the Pakistan Army conducted an investigation based on irrefutable evidence and without discrimination. Identified those responsible who are currently undergoing the accountability process. The cases of 102 persons under the Army Act are in the military courts. They have been active for 17 years and the cases in them have been transferred from the civil courts. The recent action of the army has proved that if you are determined, the law can be applied to all without distinction, the law is equal for all. Now it is the responsibility of the civil institutions to bring the people involved in the May 9 tragedy to justice just as the Pakistan Army has completed the process of accountability. The nation should decide what are our limits as Pakistani citizens, if we understand and learn this, there will be no room for any tragic tragedy like May 9 in the future.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.