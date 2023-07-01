‘Djokovic eyes eighth Wimbledon title

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and a 24th major in his sights as he closes in on a first calendar Grand Slam in 54 years. Fresh from breaking out of a tie with Rafael Nadal for 23 Slams at the French Open, the 36-year-old Djokovic will comfortably be the overwhelming favourite at the All England Club when he starts his title defence on Monday.

With a 10th Australian Open and third Roland Garros already wrapped up this season, an eighth Wimbledon triumph would leave Djokovic needing just the US Open in September to emulate Rod Laver’s sweep of all four majors in 1969. “He takes your legs, then he takes your soul, then he digs your grave and you have a funeral and you’re dead. Bye-bye. Thank you for coming,” said coach Goran Ivanisevic when asked to caption the Serb’s Grand Slam mindset.

Djokovic has won the title on his last four visits to Wimbledon and has not lost on Centre Court since the 2013 final. His 86 match wins are only bettered by the now retired Federer and are more than the rest of the current top 20 put together. Of those players, only two – Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz – have made the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

Amongst his top five rivals, not one has got beyond the last 16 while two-time champion Nadal is sitting out the rest of the year through injury. A 24th major for Djokovic would take him level with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles won by one player. World number one Carlos Alcaraz will be Djokovic’s biggest threat, especially as the young Spaniard now has a maiden grass-court title in his collection thanks to his win at Queen’s last weekend.