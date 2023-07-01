Three Pakistan players picked in 2023 CPL draft

GUYANA: Three Pakistani players have been selected in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, which took place on Friday, June 30.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, who represented the Jamaica Tallawahs in the previous season, have once again joined the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan, who played for the Barbados Royals last year, has been picked up by the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The 2023 CPL will take place from 16 August to 24 September in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

With the inclusion of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Azam Khan, the 2023 CPL promises to be an exciting tournament for Pakistani cricket fans. It will be an opportunity for these players to prove their mettle ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in West Indies and USA.