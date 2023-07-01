Babar holds top slot in ODI batting rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to hold the first position in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings with 886 points followed by Rassie van der Dusen at the second spot with 777 points. South African batter Rassie van der Dussen stands second with 777 points while Pakistani batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq maintain their third and fourth positions, respectively.

India’s batsman Shubman Gul is in fifth position, Australia’s David Warner is in sixth while Ireland’s Harry Tector has climbed up two steps to reach seventh position. India’s Virat Kohli has descended from seventh to eighth position and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has also dropped from eighth to ninth position.

India’s Rohit Sharma has managed to remain in 10th position in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. There was no change in the ranking of the top 10 bowlers. Josh Hazlewood of Australia is at first spot, Mohammad Siraj of India on second while Mitchell Starc of Australia is on third spot. Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only Pakistani bowler in the list of top ten bowlers who is currently at the eighth spot.

Meanwhile last week Pakistan skipper retained his fifth position in latest Test batting rankings for men issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The right-arm batsman stands at the slot with 862 points and he is expected to improve the rankings as Pakistan is set to open his campaign for next cycle of the World Test Championship against Sri Lanka next year. The Babar Azam-led squad will take on Sri Lanka in two test matches.

Meanwhhil, Marnus Labuschagne’s reign as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world is over with England’s Joe Root replacing the Australian in top spot.

Labuschagne has held the premier position for just over six months, with the right-hander rising to the top in December last year on the back of a strong start to the Australian summer against the West Indies.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics against England and the 36-year-old rose to a new career best rating and seventh place overall, while young gun Harry Brook also earnt the highest mark of his short Test career by jumping five places to 13th on the latest Test rankings.