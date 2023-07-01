Ashwin heaps praise on Pakistan’s bowling attack

DELHI: The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the much-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be a closely contested game. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed his belief that the upcoming India-Pakistan game would be evenly balanced due to Pakistan’s quality seam attack. “The last few games between India and Pakistan have been extraordinary. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game. It is going to be an equally balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack,” Ashwin said. It must be noted that India has maintained an impeccable record against Pakistan in the history of the ODI World Cup, having never suffered a single defeat. However, Ashwin’s comments suggest that the past encounters may not necessarily dictate the outcome of the forthcoming match. Instead, he anticipates a thrilling and closely fought battle between the two cricketing powerhouses.