Border reveals he grappled with Parkinson’s disease

SYDNEY: Former Australian cricket captain Allan Border has disclosed his long-kept secret battle with Parkinson’s disease. The 67-year-old, who led his country in a record 93 Test matches, chose to remain silent about his diagnosis when he first learned about it in 2016. However, seven years later, Border has decided to go public, sharing his brave journey with the debilitating illness that has already taken its toll on him. “I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me, sort of thing,” said Border, explaining the reason behind keeping his health struggles out of the public eye. “Whether people care, you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice.”

With an illustrious career spanning 156 Tests and 273 ODIs, Allan Border led Australia to World Cup glory in 1987 and secured three Ashes series wins between 1989 and 1993. A true icon of Australian cricket, Border’s on-field achievements solidified his status as a legend in the sport.

Despite battling Parkinson’s, Border remains resolute, finding solace in the support of close friends and his own resilience. “I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most,” he said. “At the moment, I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle.” As a private individual, Border confided in only two people about his condition. One was his family, while the other was his former teammate Dean Jones, who tragically passed away from a heart attack in 2020. Now, Border’s decision to speak out aims to raise awareness and potentially help others who may be silently dealing with similar health challenges.

Reflecting on his approach to the future, Border has come to terms with the limitations his condition may impose on his life. “No way am I going to get another 100, that’s for sure,” he admitted. “I’ll just slip slowly into the west.” Beyond his cricketing achievements, Border has served as a commentator and national team selector since his retirement in 1994. His presence in the cricketing world has been impactful both on and off the field, and now, by sharing his Parkinson’s battle, he hopes to inspire others and create a greater understanding of the disease.

Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative condition impacting motor function and characterised by symptoms like tremors, rigidity, and impaired balance, is a progressive neurological disorder. Although currently incurable, various treatment approaches exist to alleviate symptoms and enhance the overall well-being of individuals living with the condition.