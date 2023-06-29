Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari reunite for ‘Babylicious’ premiere

Former celebrity couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari reunited at the premiere of their movie Babylicious.

Yes, both Syra and Shahroz jointly welcomed the guests at the premiere of Babylicious held in Karachi. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow on the first day of Eidal Azha.

The project Babylicious remained halted for years due to many reasons. The movie started shooting when Syra and Shahroz were still a couple.

The film was delayed due to COVID-19 and some personal issues of both the actors.

The star-studded premiere of the film was held last night in which many big stars were seen.

Syra Yousuf’s Sinf e Aahan co-stars Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan were also present while it was probably the first event attended by both Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal.

The couple divorced in 2020, some eight years after their marriage. Shahroz, later married to Sadaf Kanwal and couple has a baby girl too.

Shahroz also has an adorable daughter with Syra and she is the reason that both the celebrities are still in contact with each other.

The star-studded premiere was attended by Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Behroz Sabzwari, Sajal Ali and many others.