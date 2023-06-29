Psalm West celebrates 4th birthday

Psalm West, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West’s four kids, turns 4 this week and got to be a firefighter for a day at a special fire truck-themed early birthday party. His mom, his aunt Khloe Kardashian and other guests shared photos and videos from the bash this weekend, days before the child’s actual May 9 birthday. The party included balloon art and refreshments depicting firefighters, fire trucks, flames and Dalmatians. There were firefighter costumes personalised with name tags for the kids. And the party, planned by Kim’s friend Natalie Halcro, featured several special guests: Real firefighters from a station in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.-about 40 miles away from the SKIMS founder’s family home. “Alright, we’re here at Psalm’s fire truck birthday party,” Kim said in a video showing them standing in front of their fire truck on her Instagram Story. “Gotta love our firefighters who help us in Calabasas all the time. We love you guys.” The firefighters also gave guests rides on their fire truck. Kim shared a clip of herself riding in front with Khloe, while a video of the kids sitting in the back was posted on the SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter North West’s TikTok page.