Tom Brady honours Gisele and Bridget Moynahan

Both of Tom Brady’s exes were the receivers of a special tribute on Mother’s Day, the first since his divorce.

On the May 14 holiday, the retired NFL superstar included former wife Gisele Bundchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in an Instagram post honouring the women in his life. “Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Tom wrote. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.” Tom included in his post pics showing his ex-wife and two children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 13, and Vivian Lake Brady, 10, and a photo of himself with Bridget with and their son John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also posted an image of the three with Gisele, a pic he had also shared on Mother’s Day 2021.

Mother’s Day comes more than six months after Tom and Gisele divorced after 13 years of marriage. His holiday tribute was also posted three months after he announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram, during which he shared throwback photos of Gisele, Bridget and their blended family on Instagram. “I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me,” he said in a video. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”