Chicago West calls out Kim Kardashian’s cooking

Leave it to Chicago West to tell you all about her mom Kim Kardashian. In honour of Mother’s Day, the Kardashians star received a cute “All About My Mom” card from her five-year-old daughter, complete with a questionnaire that had Kim laughing out loud. It turns out, when it came to filling in the blank of “The best thing she cooks is” Chicago’s hilarious response read, “Mom doesn’t cook, she has a chef.” As for Kim’s response? Alongside Chi’s answer, the SKIMS founder added, “OMG.” However, Kim followed up with a slight rebuttal, sharing a photo of Beeshee (a traditional Armenian pancake) as it was being cooked on the stove, writing, “Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL.” But that’s not all, as Kim also shared a glimpse at the heart-warming gifts she received on Mother’s Day, which included video messages from Chicago and her siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. “You are the best in the world,” North noted in her sweet message. “You make my day every day.”