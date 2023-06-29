Rupee slips to Rs 286 against dollar

Pakistan’s currency depreciated by a record 28% or around Rs82 against the dollar in the outgoing fiscal year, primarily as a result of a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, The News reported. In the interbank market, the rupee slipped to 286 against the dollar on June 27, 2023, compared to 204.8 on June 30, 2022. The rupee appreciated 0.25% against the dollar on a day-on-day basis. Monday saw the closing price at 286.71 against the dollar. “FY23 was a challenging year for Pakistan. The rupee came under pressure primarily due to the IMF programme suspension,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. “FY24 is again going to be challenging as it’s the election year, and the uncertainty around the IMF programme continues,” Rauf added. “If Pakistan manages to complete the ongoing review, the pressure on the rupee would reduce to some extent. However, it would only be sustainable if Pakistan enters into another IMF programme fairly quickly,” he said. The depreciation of the rupee was primarily driven by challenges posed by debt repayments resulting in the depletion of reserves as well as a significant decline in capital inflows, said Arif Habib Limited, a Karachi-based brokerage firm, in a note. After making the monetary and fiscal policy decisions required by the global lender for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche.