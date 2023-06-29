ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved “Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023” for petroleum products, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar tweeted here on Wednesday. He said, it was another commitment of the government fulfilled with the people of Pakistan that was made through the budget speech for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 9 in the National Assembly. He said, the details would be shared by State Minister for Petroleum through a presser. “ECC approved “Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023″ for petroleum products. Another Govt’s commitment was fulfilled with the people of Pakistan made in the budget for FY2023-24 on June 9 in the National Assembly. State Minister for Petroleum will share details through a presser,” the minister tweeted.