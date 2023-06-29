Spain doubles green hydrogen, biogas ambitions

Spain will double its 2030 targets for biogas and green hydrogen production, a draft of the energy ministry’s updated climate strategy seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The new plan increases the Spanish government’s energy and climate ambitions across the board, setting higher goals for solar and wind power, among others. Energy is a hotly debated topic in Spain ahead of national elections next month, with the front-runner, the opposition People’s Party (PP), pushing to extend the life of its nuclear plants. The revised plan sets a 2030 target of 11 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysers, up from a previous target of 4 GW. It also plans to double the target for biogas production to 20 terawatt hours (TWh).

By 2030, Madrid wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent from the level in 1990. The previous target was 23pc. The document is a draft that may still be amended. The plan also increases targets for wind generation capacity, to 62 GW from a previous 50 GW, and photovoltaic generation capacity to around 76 GW, and power storage capacity to 22 GW. A spokesperson for the Energy Ministry declined to comment. Spain, like its European peers, faced an end-of-June deadline to submit the draft updated plan to the European Commission. The final text is due by June next year.