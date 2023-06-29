England captain Stokes ‘sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes said Tuesday he was “deeply sorry” to learn of the scale of discrimination in the sport after a damning report revealed “widespread” racism, sexism and classism in the game. His comments followed the publication by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) of its much-anticipated report, “Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket”. The commission, set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), makes 44 recommendations, including that the board makes an “unqualified public apology” for its failings. The ICEC was established in 2021 following a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at Yorkshire.

In a separate development the ECB said the county club should be fined £500,000 ($638,000) and given points deductions over their handling of the case. Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 percent described experiencing discrimination in the previous five years, with the figures substantially higher for people from ethnically diverse communities. Women are treated as “subordinate” to men at all levels of cricket, the report found, adding that they receive an “embarrassingly small amount” of pay compared to their male counterparts. It recommends that match fees for the men’s and women’s teams be “equalised with immediate effect”. The ICEC report also states that not enough has been done to address class barriers in the game, with fee-paying private schools dominating the talent pathway.

‘Unequivocal’: “Our findings are unequivocal,” said ICEC chair Cindy Butts. “Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. “The game must face up to the fact that it’s not banter or just a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and baked into the structures and processes within cricket.” Stokes and England women’s skipper Heather Knight gave evidence, along with racism whistleblower Rafiq. Stokes reacted to the publication of the report on the eve of the second Ashes Test against Australia, which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“To the people involved in the game who have been made to feel unwelcome or unaccepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences,” he said. “Cricket is a game that needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts because without diversity this game would not be where it is at today.” He added: “Everyone has a different story to tell. I am Ben Stokes, born in New Zealand, a state-educated pupil who dropped out of school at 16 with one GCSE (qualification) in PE. “I need help with the spelling and grammar in this speech and I am currently sitting here as the England men’s Test captain.”