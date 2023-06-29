I’m a firm believer of minimalist fashion that is not over the top: Shirin Hassan

“I have always evolved with the times. The last decade has seen a rapid expansion of the fashion industry. It is always heartening and reassuring to observe new trends being introduced that would announce the future of seasonal looks and styles,” esteemed fashion designer Shirin Hassan says in an exclusive interview.

The designer has two stores; out of which one is in Lahore, being her flagship store.

Talking about the latest trends in fashion, Shirin Hassan says, “This year, I believe the trend focuses on contemporary elegance with panache. I’m a firm believer of minimalist fashion that is not over the top.” Hassan says she misses events conducted by the Pakistan Fashion Design Council, which featured the best presentation of Pakistan’s fusion of east-west fashion under one roof with leading and emerging designers presenting their latest collections on the ramp. “However, post COVID, there has been a drastic shift towards these. Designers have opted for solo shows because they can do the homework on their own and orchestrate the entire event themselves which gives them an Edge to control the whole ambience and the presentation,” she says.

Hassan is currently working on a collection that she will be showcasing in Canada soon.

“Revered to be a billion-rupee industry, today fashion brands have come into existence with a true mass market appeal because of heightened media activity and promotion of this product which was once not even considered important to be advertised. Fashion has always had a trickle down affect. These labels have a powerhouse effect on the shopper’s mind and are most popular amongst masses,” she adds. Growing up, Hassan says she was always mesmerised by the unique craftsmanship of Ritu Kumar.

“Pioneering a trend leading Indian couturier eponymous for creating painstakingly researched garments and attention to detailing,” she says.