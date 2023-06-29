Moment of Reflection

Thanks to record, backbreaking inflation, this year, Eid-ul-Adha comes as a particularly challenging moment to reckon with. Like their brothers over the world, Muslims in Pakistan excitedly wait to celebrate the revered religious festival in remembrance of the unprecedented sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim. The fascinating story of his faith, of how he was undeterred by his natural instincts to follow the word of Allah has been told, retold and hammered into our national conscience. But how to stand tall in perseverance when the ground realities refuse to loosen their grip? A time synonymous with feasts and family bonding has become yet another reminder of how the common man is waging a constant battle for survival against harsh constraints. While the heavy shadow has mercilessly snatched the smallest of joys, people supposed to be heading millions remain overwhelmed by their personal vendettas. None of the institutions appears willing to turn a sympathetic ear to the heart-wrenching wails and shrieks of millions as they risk their lives for a single bag of flour or cut corners in desperation.

There is no shortage of those handing out words of caution; asking people to be wise about their pennies and pounds. Of course, tens of thousands losing their jobs in the name of cost-cutting have bolted such doors for families, but they should not be expected to drudge through the smoke of hopelessness with a twinkle in their eyes. Their salvation will only arrive if their rulers see the errors in their ways and put an end to the decades-old financial mismanagement once and for all. Maybe then, by the time next Eid knocks on our doorsteps, Pakistanis, too, would be just as welcoming as others in more prosperous lands. Enjoying the sweeteners of a welfare state that has, through some miracle, found the grit to stand on its feet and take its people under the flag, they, too, would head into the Eid holidays with beaming smiles. *