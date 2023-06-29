China-Pakistan Relationship Beyond CPEC

Beyond CPEC, other dimensions address the strong relationship between China and Pakistan. The bilateral ties between the two countries encompass several decades of the bilateral relations. Some critical aspects of the relationship between both counties include geopolitical interests, strategic considerations and economic cooperation. Scholars on CPEC and general relationships have produced extant literature; the intended paper covers strategic partnership, defence collaborations, training and education, diplomatic support, people-to-people exchanges and manifold relationship beyond CPEC. Both China and Pakistan have a long-standing strategic alliance driven by mutual concern over regional security. Both countries share arms sales, joint military exercises and intelligence sharing. China is one of the largest arms suppliers of Pakistan and has always played a crucial role in the defence capabilities of Pakistan.

Both countries have conducted joint training exercises and regular military exchanges occasionally. China has always provided military equipment to Pakistan. China has been a significant supplier of military hardware to Pakistan; some arms sales supplied by the Chinese government to Pakistan are fighter aircraft, armoured vehicles, submarines, surface-to-air missiles and naval vessels etc. Due to China’s arms sales, Pakistan has maintained a balance of power in the region. China has also assisted Pakistan in developing its defence industry and enhancing its technological capabilities in all kinds of defence forces like the Army, Navy and Air Force. Both countries share training and educational activities with their armed forces. Chinese have offered extensive courses for Pakistani officers to attend courses and military practices, strategies and equipment. Both countries exchange armed forces for training and defence tactics. Both countries also cooperate in intelligence, particularly on counterterrorism and regional security. Both countries exchange secret information to counter common threats and challenges. Both countries collaborate on border security to combat cross-border threats exclusively in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure stability in the border areas. This kind of cooperation involves joint patrols and intelligence sharing.

Chinese collaboration in academic exchange and scholarship programmes is remarkable for the youth of Pakistan.

Beyond CPEC, the economic domain between China and Pakistan is worth mentioning. Chinese private firms have started manifold economic projects in the development sectors of Pakistan. A few noteworthy projects are infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and agricultural projects that further cemented the relationship between the two countries. Other exemplary aspects of the relationship between the two countries are people-to-people exchanges in student exchange programmes, cultural cooperation, tourism promotions etc.

China and Pakistan have consistently defended each other on international forums like the United Nations and SCO. Chinese have always supported the Pakistani stance on Kashmir issues and regional security. When the world blamed Pakistan for terrorism, Chinese diplomats supported Pakistan; similarly, Pakistan always stood with the Chinese on human rights violence in Muslim inhabitant regions and COVID-19 when the world blamed China for this dangerous pandemic.

Both countries have solid regional cooperation at national and international levels. Chinese and Pakistani diplomats always supported each other in Shanghai and the Economic Cooperation Organizations (ECO). Both countries work together on counterterrorism efforts, infrastructure development and stability in Afghanistan.

Both China and Pakistan have strong linkages in scientific and technological collaborations, exclusively in Science, technology and space exploration. China has always supported Pakistan in technical fields. Some prominent areas of Science and technology include space and satellite technology, nuclear energy, scientific research and collaboration, technological parks and industrial zones, joint laboratories, and hi-tech research centres. China has always supported Pakistan in Space and Satellite Technology programme. The most notable project between both countries is PakSat-1R, which China designed to provide Pakistan’s communication and broadcasting services. The other noteworthy projects extended by the Chinese government to Pakistan are the Nuclear Energy sectors of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, Unit 2, and Unit-3 which control the power shortage in Pakistan.

Last but not least, Chinese collaboration in academic exchange and scholarship programmes is remarkable for the youth of Pakistan. Most of our students pursue higher education in Chinese universities and gain exposure to advance their research skills to make Pakistan prominent in scientific research. In short, both Pakistan and China are reliable partners in a multifaceted approach. The relationship between the two countries has evolved and deepened over time based on their shared interest and mutual support.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad and can be reached at rashidmehmoodkayani@gmail.com.